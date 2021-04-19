Southwest Pilots Union Wants Boeing Max Wage Suit Revived

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Southwest Airlines pilots union has asked a Texas appellate court to revive its lawsuit against The Boeing Co., alleging its misrepresentations about the 737 Max jets cost them more than $200 million in lost wages, saying the dismissal "raises fundamental issues about access" to Texas courts. In a brief filed with the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas on Friday, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association argued Dallas County District Judge Aiesha Redmond's November decision to toss its lawsuit against Boeing was incorrect for a few reasons, and in any event should not have been dismissed with prejudice. That ruling "denies...

