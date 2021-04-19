Farm's Record Betrays 'Permanent' Labor Need, DOL Says

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor refused to grant a Georgia farm's request to hire foreign workers through the H-2A seasonal agricultural workers program, saying the business' three-year streak of applications for temporary workers reveals a permanent need for laborers. Mendez Farm LLC, a Georgia contractor that provides seasonal agricultural workers to farms, had sought to bring in foreigners through the H-2A visa program for every month of the past three years, except for August. That record convinced the DOL Employment and Training Administration to reject the company's request to hire 35 foreign workers for the summer squash harvest. Administrative Law Judge...

