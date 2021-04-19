8th Circ. Jump-Starts Ex-Ford Worker's Medical Leave Case

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday backed a lower court's decision to toss a former Ford Motor Co. assembly line employee's Americans with Disabilities Act claims, but revived his allegations that the company refused him medical leave and then fired him for asking for it. A three-judge panel gave Missouri worker Malik Weatherly, who has asthma and a spinal condition known as scoliosis, a second chance at his Family and Medical Leave Act and state law claims. Ford had argued that the entire suit needed to be spiked because Weatherly's allegations were filed too late or not mentioned when he turned to...

