Collision Victim Rips Rehearing Bid In Shared Liability Row

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A man awarded $13 million in damages after being struck by a drunk driver has urged a Pennsylvania appeals court to reject a rehearing bid aimed at reversing a March decision that statutory restrictions on joint and several liability only apply when a plaintiff's own negligence is called into question. Keith Spencer told the Pennsylvania Superior Court that a three-judge panel had correctly ruled that the state's Fair Share Act, which dictates that responsibility for paying damages be split between defendants based on respective share of liability, didn't apply in his case because there was no allegation that he'd been at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS