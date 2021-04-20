DOJ Insider Monaco Confirmed As Top Deputy

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general in a near-unanimous vote Tuesday, elevating a national security expert to the No. 2 role at the U.S. Department of Justice as it grapples with foreign and domestic threats while seeking to turn the page from the political scandals of the Trump era. Monaco, a DOJ veteran who served as President Barack Obama's homeland security adviser, was confirmed by a 94-2 vote. Her nomination met little resistance in the Senate, where she was praised by members of both parties for her political independence and deep expertise in national security issues. As deputy...

