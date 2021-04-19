ADA Ruling Highlights Circuit Conflict Over Web Accessibility

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- On appeal from the first significant federal trial to address whether brick-and-mortar retailers must maintain an accessible website, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit has held that grocery store chain Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. need not make its website accessible to blind people. In a case closely watched by disability advocates as well as businesses under siege from website-access litigation, the court joined the U.S Courts of Appeal for the Third, Sixth and Ninth Circuits in holding that "place of public accommodation" under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act means a physical place. Thus, a website in...

