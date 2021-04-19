High Court Urged To Make Foreign Intel Court Rulings Public

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the public has a First Amendment right to access the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court's rulings on the scope of U.S. government surveillance stemming from foreign intelligence probes. In the latest salvo in a legal battle dating back to 2013, the ACLU, Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute and Yale Law School's Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic asked the high court to consider for the first time whether the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court must disclose redacted versions of its rulings regarding the government's bulk...

