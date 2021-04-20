Calif. Farming Cos. To Pay $3.5M To Settle Wage Fight

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Three Golden State agricultural companies have agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle a "heated" and "hotly contested" class action alleging they stiffed immigrant farm workers on wages, including overtime pay for Sunday work, according to a motion for preliminary settlement approval in California federal court. Farm workers are seeking initial approval of their agreement with Rancho del Mar, a farm labor contractor for its fellow defendants; Better Produce Inc.; and C.J.J. Farming Inc., according to a motion filed Sunday. The settlement came about after a failed mediation and the companies' attempt to squash the class action through coercion, the motion...

