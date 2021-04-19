LA City Atty Gets $1.2M Penalty, Injunction Against Vape Co.

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge banned Kandypens from marketing its electronic cigarette products to teens and children and ordered the vaping company to pay a $1.2 million penalty for its past marketing to minors, the Los Angeles city attorney announced Monday. For the next four years, Kandypens Inc. must comply with California's Stop Tobacco Access to Kids Enforcement Act and Proposition 65, and it must produce reports illustrating its compliance with those laws, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa A. Beaudet said Friday in granting California's motion for remedies. Kandypens will also be restricted from marketing its vaping and e-cigarette products to...

