RelayHealth's $10M Deal In E-Prescription Antitrust Case OK'd

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday granted preliminary approval to a $10 million settlement that would end a proposed antitrust class action accusing McKesson subsidiary RelayHealth of helping e-prescription service Surescripts LLC to build an industry monopoly with its high pricing. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. said the settlement agreement is preliminarily determined to be reasonable and adequate. The judge has also appointed attorneys at Wexler Wallace LLP, Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP, Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP, Gustafson Gluek PLLC, Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, Spector Roseman & Kodroff PC and Labaton Sucharow LLP to serve as...

