Thompson Hine Adds Taylor English Labor Partner In Atlanta

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Thompson Hine LLP hired a labor and employment partner from Taylor English Duma LLP in its Atlanta office, where she'll be helping clients navigate workplace issues stemming from the pandemic. Glianny Fagundo is the fifth labor and employment attorney in the firm's Atlanta office, which she told Law360 she was drawn to because of its diverse leadership and ability to serve clients more efficiently. Fagundo said she began talking with Thompson Hine about a year ago after realizing the firm was "very strategically growing" and diversifying its client base. And Thompson Hine brings a national footprint to her work, something clients need as...

