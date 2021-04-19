MyPillow's $1.6B Suit Calls Dominion's $1.3B Suit 'Lawfare'

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- MyPillow Inc. hit Dominion Voting Systems with a $1.6 billion countersuit in Minnesota federal court Monday, alleging that Dominion's $1.3 billion D.C. federal court defamation suit against the pillow company and its CEO Mike Lindell is "lawfare" that violates its right to free speech. In February, Dominion sued Lindell and MyPillow, accusing Lindell of knowingly perpetuating a "big lie" by falsely claiming that the voting-machine maker rigged the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. But MyPillow shot back with a suit of its own on Monday, arguing that the Dominion suit seeks to silence not just Lindell, but anyone who makes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS