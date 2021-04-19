DOJ Says Firm Must Divest Salt Co. For $3.2B Morton Buy

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:47 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Stone Canyon Industries must sell its "entire evaporated salt business" to cease competition concerns regarding its $3.2 billion bid for K+S Aktiengesellschaft's Americas salt business, which includes Morton Salt, under a merger clearance settlement the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The DOJ Antitrust Division's concern is with Stone Canyon's control of US Salt LLC, which it picked up when it bought Kissner Group Holdings LP — later renamed SCIH — in April of last year. Morton and US Salt, the DOJ said, are two of just three U.S. producers of "round-can table salt," and concerns over their combination...

