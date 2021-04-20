Okla. Steel Co. To Pay $435K For Violating Iran Sanctions

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma steel company that voluntarily disclosed a five-year contracting relationship with an Iranian engineering firm agreed to pay $435,000 to settle dozens of alleged violations of U.S. sanctions, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The settlement amount is roughly half what the government could have sought as a penalty and reflects the fact that Alliance Steel Inc.'s misconduct was "non-egregious" and that it cooperated with the investigation, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Monday. Alliance Steel operates primarily in the U.S., with its financial dealings with an unnamed Iranian firm amounting to its sole international...

