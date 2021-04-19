Ex-Tax Atty Gets 15-Month Stock Fraud Term Slashed

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A former tax attorney who has served about half of a 15-month sentence for facilitating a pump-and-dump stock fraud scheme convinced a Massachusetts federal judge to free him from prison and let him finish his time with a year of home confinement, according to a filing Friday. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton amended Milan Patel's prison sentence to time served and added electronic monitoring and a stay-at-home requirement to his one year of supervised release. The order came a little more than a month after Patel filed under seal a motion for compassionate release that cited medical records, his family...

