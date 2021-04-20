Profs, Orgs Tell Justices To Review Sham Litigation Exception

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, patent law professors and trade groups are all urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up AbbVie's appeal of a Third Circuit ruling that the drugmaker delayed generic versions of its testosterone treatment AndroGel through sham litigation. In separate amicus briefs filed Monday, the groups back AbbVie's petition for a writ of certiorari in which AbbVie and other drugmakers argued that the Third Circuit's September ruling "effectively nullifies" the subjective motivation prong of the Noerr-Pennington doctrine's "sham litigation" exception. The doctrine shields private companies from antitrust liability when petitioning the government to act, but this immunity disappears...

