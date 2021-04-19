Texas Questions Griddy's Need For PR Firm In Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas objected Monday to bankrupt electricity provider Griddy Energy LLC's proposal to retain a public relations firm, saying that since the debtor has no customers and is liquidating it would be a waste of estate resources to hire the firm. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opposed the hiring of Sitrick and Company because the state could not determine the purpose of retaining the firm in a situation where Griddy will not continue as an operating company post-bankruptcy. "The need for a public relations firm in this single-debtor liquidation is not readily ascertainable," the objection said. "Griddy has no...

