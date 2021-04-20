Ga. Lawyer Accuses Ex-Partners Of Self-Dealing

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A former partner in a northwest Georgia law firm is suing her former colleagues, accusing them of self-dealing involving the property that the law office is on and having the law firm pay the personal expenses of a partner and his wife. Suzanne Henrickson, now of Henrickson Law Group LLC, said in a suit filed in Cobb County State Court that her onetime partners in the firm Sereebutra & Henrickson LLC also used her personal property without permission after she left the firm in November and withheld payments from her. The suit, filed Friday afternoon, seeks more than $250,000 in damages...

