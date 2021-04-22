Nationwide Hit With £1.3M Suit For 'Blocking' Property Sales

Law360, London (April 22, 2021, 3:08 PM BST) -- An asset manager has sued banking giant Nationwide Building Society for £1.3 million ($1.8 million), alleging that it blocked the sale of seven London properties in order to secure a deal to sell its loan portfolio to a private equity firm. Fairacre Asset Management LLP told the London Commercial Court in an April 8 claim, which has just been made public, that the building society owes it just over £1.3 million in damages for breach of contract and breach of duty after it thwarted a sale of seven expensive properties in London boroughs such as Richmond and Ruislip. Fairacre alleges that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS