Court TV Sued By Rival Over Alleged False Advertising

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Court TV is engaging in false and misleading advertising by claiming to be the only network that offers full coverage of trials, according to a complaint by the Law & Crime Network that has been shifted to New York federal court. The Law & Crime Network contends that Court TV Media LLC — which is based in both New York and Georgia — violates the federal Lanham Act through omissions and false and misleading claims and the New York Unfair Trade Practices Act through false advertising, according to the complaint that Court TV removed Monday from New York state court to the...

