NY Court Admins Sue Union Boss As Chief Judge Faces Depo

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- New York state court officials on Monday sued the head of the state court officers association in an effort to overturn an order directing Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to face a deposition at the union boss's disciplinary proceeding. The Office of Court Administration filed the special proceeding against New York State Court Officers Association President Dennis Quirk to undo the order that DiFiore must testify next week in a disciplinary action launched in response to an alleged "threatening" email from Quirk that court administrators deem an "obvious attempt to intimidate, retaliate and harass" the chief judge. The OCA is arguing that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS