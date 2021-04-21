Fla. Town Fights To Revive Beach Public Use Ordinance

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A Florida town asked the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to overturn a ruling invalidating an ordinance that allowed for public use of the town's beaches, arguing that the lower court got it wrong when it deemed the ordinance an unconstitutional taking of beachfront homeowners' property. In oral argument held remotely before an Eleventh Circuit panel, Redington Beach's attorney Robert Eschenfelder said the ordinance, passed in June 2018, created no new public land rights and simply enshrined in law what had been done in practice for years, namely the recreational use by town residents of the beach. The ordinance, which created a...

