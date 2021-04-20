Almost Half Of Firms Hit By Cyberattack in 2020, Report Says

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 2:22 PM BST) -- Nearly half of businesses in Europe and North America were targeted by cybercriminals in 2020, research by a specialist insurer suggests, a sharp rise on the previous year as criminals take advantage of the coronavirus crisis. Hiscox Ltd. said on Monday that 43% of the 6,042 companies in eight countries it surveyed had suffered an online attack in 2020, up from 38% in the 12 months before. One in six of the businesses that came under attack said the financial impact had "materially threatened" their future, the London-based insurer said. "The risk of inaction is that the next attack could be enough...

