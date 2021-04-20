Caesars Gets UK Court Approval For £2.9B William Hill Buyout

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 4:09 PM BST) -- A London court has cleared the way for Caesars Entertainment to buy U.K. betting giant William Hill for £2.9 billion ($4 billion) in cash, after rejecting a challenge from an investment company alleging that the shareholders' vote approving the deal was unfair. A High Court judge has signed off an arrangement at the High Court to allow Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment to pick up William Hill in a £2.9 billion ($4 billion) deal. (AP Photo/John Locher) Judge Alastair Norris signed off a scheme of arrangement at the High Court under which Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment Inc. will pick up William Hill...

