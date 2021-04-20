Canadian National Lobs Competing $33.7B Bid For Rail Co.

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 11:22 AM EDT) -- Canadian National Railway Co. on Tuesday made a competing $33.7 billion takeover bid for fellow freight railway operator Kansas City Southern, surpassing the roughly $29 billion deal KCS announced jointly with Canadian Pacific Railway last month. Canadian National said in a press release that it is offering $325 per share based on Monday's closing price, in a competing offer crafted with advice from Cravath, Sidley Austin, Norton Rose, Torys, Agon Partners and Stikeman Elliott. The proposal would swap each KCS share for $200 cash and 1.059 Canadian National shares and includes the assumption of $3.8 billion in KCS debt, according to...

