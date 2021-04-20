Tribe Tells DC Circ. NRC Skirted Key Review For Uranium Mine

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Oglala Sioux Tribe told the D.C. Circuit that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission wrongly issued a license for a South Dakota uranium mine while ignoring its potential effects on tribal cultural resources, saying it violated basic project review requirements and blamed the tribe for not helping assess those effects. The tribe and Aligning for Responsible Mining said in a brief on Monday that instead of complying with the National Environmental Policy Act and other project review laws, federal officials did not conduct a cultural resources survey of the area. Those surveys should be done before the NRC issued its license,...

