Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tribe Tells DC Circ. NRC Skirted Key Review For Uranium Mine

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Oglala Sioux Tribe told the D.C. Circuit that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission wrongly issued a license for a South Dakota uranium mine while ignoring its potential effects on tribal cultural resources, saying it violated basic project review requirements and blamed the tribe for not helping assess those effects.

The tribe and Aligning for Responsible Mining said in a brief on Monday that instead of complying with the National Environmental Policy Act and other project review laws, federal officials did not conduct a cultural resources survey of the area. Those surveys should be done before the NRC issued its license,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!