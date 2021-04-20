Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Litigation Funder Can't Avoid Subpoena, Eni Says

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Italian oil giant Eni says a Delaware federal court should reject a request by a litigation funder to have its previously denied effort to block discovery reconsidered, saying that the company hasn't provided any new information to warrant that second look.

The oil company told the court Monday that private investment management firm Drumcliffe Partners hadn't produced new information to warrant reconsideration of the discovery order, which was granted to Eni SpA as a part of its ongoing dispute with the Nigerian government over a stymied offshore oil deal. In the previous rejection, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika determined that the...

