Feds Accuse 2 More Fiat Managers Of Emissions Test Fraud

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Two more senior Fiat Chrysler diesel managers were indicted Tuesday on charges of deceiving U.S. regulators about the emissions controls and fuel efficiency of over 100,000 company vehicles sold in the U.S. In a superseding indictment filed in Michigan federal court, prosecutors charged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Italy SpA senior diesel managers Sergio Pasini, 43, and Gianluca Sabbioni, 55, both Italian nationals, with Clean Air Act violations and conspiracy. Also named was senior diesel calibration manager Emanuele Palma, 42, an Italian citizen and Michigan resident who in 2019 was accused of scheming to manipulate the diesel emissions of two car models so...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS