Developer Hit With $1M Suit Over Pittsburgh Design Work

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An architecture firm hired to design a mixed-use residential development on the former site of the Pittsburgh Penguins' arena claims the developer owes it more than $1 million for the firm's work so far. OHM Advisors filed suit on Monday against Intergen Real Estate Group, alleging in Pennsylvania state court that it has yet to be paid the $1.08 million it is owed for design work on a parking garage and two residential buildings. The companies entered into a contract for a multifamily residential development in February 2019, according to the complaint. The development is slated to include a four-story and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS