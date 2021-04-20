NLRB OKs Ikea Unit, Clarifies Scope Challenge Procedure

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The NLRB upheld a regional official's decision ordering a union election at a California Ikea warehouse, but it clarified that officials cannot skip steps in a test for the proper scope of a bargaining unit even when a party cannot argue to expand the unit. In an order issued Monday, a three-member panel of the National Labor Relations Board upheld Los Angeles office regional director Mori Rubin's November decision approving a bargaining unit of maintenance workers at an Ikea warehouse in Lebec, California. Rubin issued the decision after finding Ikea Distribution Services Inc. could not argue for including 404 additional workers in...

