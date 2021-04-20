Fed. Circ. Slams Albright's 'Clearly Flawed' Transfer Denial

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Prepaid mobile phone provider TracFone Wireless can get a patent lawsuit against it shipped out of the Western District of Texas after the Federal Circuit on Tuesday panned U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's "clearly flawed" decision to keep the case in his court. In an eight-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel granted TracFone's mandamus petition seeking to transfer Precis Group LLC's infringement lawsuit from the Western District of Texas to the Southern District of Florida. The panel said that Judge Albright's refusal to transfer the case based on convenience was "clearly flawed." Several of TracFone's likely witnesses — who are parties...

