Citizens Financial GC Joins Murphy & McGonigle

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Financial services law firm Murphy & McGonigle PC has hired the general counsel and chief legal officer for Citizens Financial Group, with plans to build a new banking services practice there, the firm announced Wednesday. Stephen T. Gannon is joining the firm's securities regulation and fintech and blockchain practices, after two decades counseling large financial institutions including Capital One Financial Corp. and Wachovia Securities. He told Law360 his time in-house allows him to see opportunities for clients to seize in situations that otherwise would be opaque. "There's nothing like being in-house at a bank or big financial institution to see how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS