Nursing Home Slams Union's 'Illegitimate' Bid To Block Sale

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey nursing home has told a federal judge that a Service Employees International Union unit can't block the facility's imminent sale, saying the court has no legal authority to order injunctive relief in the matter because it arose from a labor dispute. Windsor Gardens Care Center urged a New Jersey federal judge Monday to deny a motion by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East to issue a temporary restraining order to block the company from selling the East Orange facility to a new owner unless it accepts the terms and conditions of the collective bargaining agreement. "There is no basis...

