Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Can't Believe It's Not Butter: Sara Lee Sued Over Cake Label

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman can't believe it's not butter and has the lawsuit to back it up after suing Sara Lee Frozen Bakery on Tuesday in Illinois federal court, accusing the food company of deceptively labeling its "All Butter Pound Cake" when the food item contains additional shortening ingredients.

An Illinois woman is accusing Sara Lee of deceptive labeling for the above product because it has other shortening ingredients besides butter. Plaintiff Paula Salouras says she was misled by Sara Lee's "deceptive labeling" for its all-butter pound cake and would not have purchased the product had she known that it contains another...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!