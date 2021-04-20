Can't Believe It's Not Butter: Sara Lee Sued Over Cake Label

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman can't believe it's not butter and has the lawsuit to back it up after suing Sara Lee Frozen Bakery on Tuesday in Illinois federal court, accusing the food company of deceptively labeling its "All Butter Pound Cake" when the food item contains additional shortening ingredients. An Illinois woman is accusing Sara Lee of deceptive labeling for the above product because it has other shortening ingredients besides butter. Plaintiff Paula Salouras says she was misled by Sara Lee's "deceptive labeling" for its all-butter pound cake and would not have purchased the product had she known that it contains another...

