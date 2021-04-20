Biden Admin. Designates Protected Humpback Whale Habitat

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday issued a final rule designating 116,098 square nautical miles of the Pacific Ocean as critical habitat for three populations of endangered humpback whales, intended to protect the whales from entanglement in fishing gear and ship strikes. An unpublished version of the final rule was posted on the Federal Register by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and is set to be published officially Wednesday, nearly three years after the Center for Biological Diversity, Wishtoyo Foundation and Turtle Island Restoration Network secured a legal victory that led to the Trump administration's 2019 proposed rule to protect the humpback...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS