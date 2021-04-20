FCC Launches Database For Tracking Robocall Compliance

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has launched the database it plans to use to track what voice service providers are doing to combat robocalls and anyone who isn't on board by the end of the September will have their calls blocked, according to the agency. Voice service providers will file certifications of their efforts through a portal included in the new Robocall Mitigation Database, with phone companies instructed to stop accepting calls from companies that aren't listed as of Sept. 28, the agency said Tuesday. FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel touted the database as evidence that "protecting consumers from scammers that use...

