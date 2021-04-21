BIA OKs Land-Leasing Rules For Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs said it has approved land-leasing regulations submitted by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe under a federal act that lets the tribe ink business, residential and wind and solar leases on its trust lands without further BIA approval. The federally recognized tribe, whose reservation is in North and South Dakota, is now authorized to pursue clean energy projects for tribal members and to otherwise generate economic development revenue under the Helping Expedite and Advance Responsible Tribal Home Ownership Act of 2012, also known as the HEARTH Act, the agency within the U.S. Department of the Interior announced...

