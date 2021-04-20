7-Eleven Tells 1st Circ. Franchise Owners Aren't Employees

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit should uphold a district court ruling that rejected 7-Eleven franchise owners' claims that the amount of control the company had over their work meant they should be considered its employees under a Massachusetts law, the convenience chain has urged in a brief. In a filing Monday, 7-Eleven argued that the district court had properly held that a test from Massachusetts law for determining employee status didn't apply to the franchisees because the company needed to comply with federal franchising regulations that would make it "impossible" for it to pass the state test. "The district court was right —...

