PG&E Judge Rejects Fire Victims Trustee's 'Forum Shopping'

Law360, San Francisco (April 20, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A U.S. bankruptcy judge denied a bid by the trustee for victims of deadly California wildfires to remand to state court an action seeking to participate in PG&E and its insurers' arbitration talks over liability coverage for PG&E's former executives, saying Tuesday the bid "smacks of forum shopping." U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali said that when he heard the fire victims trustee's lawyer say Tuesday that PG&E's action "smacks of forum shopping," he heard "magic words" that suggested that "perhaps what the trustee has done smacks of forum shopping also." The "motion to abstain or remand is denied," Judge Montali said...

