3rd Circ. Won't Revive Kodak Claims After Ch. 11 Discharge

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has refused to revive a lawsuit by a man alleging his exposure to a Kodak chemical caused his inflammatory disease, ruling that the claim should have been resolved through the company's Chapter 11 case. Eastman Kodak Inc. provided sufficient notice in local and national newspapers about the deadline for filing claims with the bankruptcy court, a three-judge panel ruled Tuesday in a defeat for John M. Sweeney and his wife, Regina. The panel rejected the Sweeneys' argument that Kodak should have indicated in its newspaper notices that potential claims stemming from the medical imaging dye Pantopaque were among...

