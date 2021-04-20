Uber, Disabled Riders Spar Over Wheelchair Access Claims

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Uber and consumers sparred Monday over whether the ride-hailing giant is legally obligated to offer more wheelchair-accessible vehicles and should face claims in California federal court that it systematically discriminated against and failed to accommodate disabled individuals. Uber Technologies Inc. asked U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg to dismantle a pair of Americans with Disabilities Act suits — one from plaintiffs Stephan Namisnak and Francis Falls seeking wheelchair-accessible ride-hailing options in New Orleans and one from plaintiff Scott Crawford seeking the same in Jackson, Mississippi. The plaintiffs, who use motorized wheelchairs, filed a competing request to have the court declare that Uber...

