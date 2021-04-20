9th Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over $1.6B Gigamon Sale

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit declined Tuesday to revive a securities class action accusing tech company Gigamon Inc. of misleading investors about a $1.6 billion acquisition offer, writing that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Omnicare leads to the conclusion that Gigamon did not materially misrepresent facts contained in statements of opinion. The panel said the Ninth Circuit had not previously addressed how the 2015 Omnicare, Inc. v. Laborers Dist. Council Constr. Indus. Pension Fund decision affects claims arising under Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 14a-9, as Omnicare was not a section 14(a)...

