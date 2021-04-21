Canal Contractor Cites Arbitrator Conduct In Bid To Nix Award

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal's failure to disclose several lucrative cross-appointments that allegedly created an impression of bias is again at the forefront of a petition to vacate an arbitral award issued in a contentious dispute over a multibillion-dollar project to expand the Panama Canal. The petition, filed on Monday by a consortium of four construction firms based in Panama, Spain, Italy and Belgium, asks a Florida federal court to vacate the February award finalizing the compensation due to the state-owned Autoridad del Canal de Panamá, or ACP, the operator of the famous waterway. The move follows a petition filed by the consortium...

