States Want To Maintain Oversight In FCC's Lifeline Program

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Congress should not discard a key eligibility requirement for telecom carriers to qualify for the FCC's Lifeline program because that would weaken the low-income subsidy program and lead to fraud and abuse, dozens of state utility regulators say. A group representing public service commissions in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories urged multiple committee leaders on Capitol Hill to reject a proposal to drop the Eligible Telecommunications Carrier designation. The ETC qualifications were created under federal law so state regulators could approve carriers for federal universal service programs, including Lifeline. Nearly 100 individuals from state oversight boards...

