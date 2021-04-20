FCC Won't Do Dems' 'Bidding' In Miami Station Sale, Carr Says

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's foremost Republican has rebuked reported calls from a group of congressional Democrats for the regulator to reject the sale of a Spanish-language radio station in South Florida, saying their demand "is based purely on politics." In a statement Monday, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr cited recent Newsweek reports that said members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are urging the commission to block a plan by America CV, owner of América TeVé network, to purchase Miami radio station Caracol 1260 AM. Carr argued that Democrats' attempt to pressure the FCC into blocking the sale "based on the political viewpoints...

