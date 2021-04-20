Human Rights Group Bashes Biden's Continuation Of Title 42

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- National legal advocacy group Human Rights First tore into the Biden administration Tuesday for continuing rapid border expulsions under a public health statute known as Title 42, a policy the group said is "wreaking havoc" at the border. In a 34-page report, the organization deemed the policy, which allows U.S. Department of Homeland Security personnel to expel individuals arriving by land from Canada or Mexico without valid travel documents, as "illegal, immoral, and unneeded." The report cited calls from medical, public health and legal experts, lawmakers and former government officials to walk back the rule. Rather than an effort to protect the public,...

