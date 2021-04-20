Biden Admin. Slammed For Nixing WTO Critical-Drug Proposal

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- An advocacy group for domestic producers on Tuesday slammed the Biden administration's withdrawal of a Trump-era proposal seeking to exempt critical medicines from a World Trade Organization government procurement agreement, saying it had undercut a promise to "Buy American." President Joe Biden had pledged during his presidential campaign to invest in domestic manufacturing to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains, and to use the government's purchasing power to support "Buy American" policies, according to the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a "bipartisan coalition of farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and labor organizations that make and grow things in the United States." But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS