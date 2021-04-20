EEOC Appeals Walmart Pregnancy Bias Case To 7th Circ.

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission wants the Seventh Circuit to weigh in on its pregnancy bias suit against Walmart after a Wisconsin federal judge ruled that the retailer's policy giving some employees easier work wasn't discriminatory. The EEOC filed the notice of appeal Tuesday after Walmart secured a win in mid-February when the parties filed dueling motions for summary judgment. U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb found that the retailer's nationwide temporary light-duty policy for workers injured on the job didn't treat pregnant employees any worse than workers with nonoccupational injuries. The EEOC sued Walmart in September 2018 on behalf of 11...

