Wells Fargo Can Appeal Cert. Order In Overtime Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo can challenge in the Third Circuit part of an order directing it to produce contact information for thousands of workers involved in a proposed collective and class action alleging off-the-clock overtime, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled. In a memorandum order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville agreed to certify Wells Fargo's interlocutory appeal of a March 15 conditional certification order, which required the bank to provide contact information for sending notice to thousands of home mortgage consultants with arbitration agreements. The judge said a question of law existed about whether the arbitration issue should come up during conditional...

