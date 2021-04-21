Groups Say It's Time For EPA To Update Oil Spill Response

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Several environmental groups asked a California federal court to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade its quarter-century-old plan for responding to oil spills that the coalition says allows harmful oil dispersants to be used copiously. Earth Island Institute, Center for Biological Diversity and others on Tuesday said the current National Contingency Plan, which includes the country's oil spill response strategy and guidance for the use of chemicals such as oil dispersants, hasn't been updated since 1994 despite new information about the harm that dispersants can cause to the environment. According to the groups' summary judgment filing, the EPA released...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS